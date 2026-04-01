Cool as Connolly: Australian’s 72 seals dramatic Punjab Kings win

Punjab Kings 165/7 (Connolly 72) beat Gujarat Titans 162/6 by 3 wickets
Punjab Kings held their nerve to beat Gujarat Titans in a tense chase in New Chandigarh, with Cooper Connolly guiding them home with five balls to spare after a match that swung both ways.
Chasing a modest total, PBKS started with intent. After Kagiso Rabada removed Priyansh Arya early, Connolly and Prabhsimran Singh took charge. The pair attacked from the outset, smashing three sixes in a single over to match GT’s entire six-hitting effort. Connolly looked especially confident, taking on both pace and spin, while Prabhsimran kept the pressure on with aggressive strokeplay.
At 83 for 1 in 10 overs, PBKS were cruising before Rashid Khan broke the stand, dismissing Prabhsimran after a brief slowdown. Shreyas Iyer kept the momentum going with two quick sixes, but Prasidh Krishna turned the game on its head. He removed Iyer and triggered a dramatic collapse, with Wadhera, Shashank Singh and Marcus Stoinis all falling in quick succession. PBKS slipped from control to 121 for 6, losing four wickets for just eight runs.
With 42 needed off 30 balls, the match was in the balance. But Connolly held firm. He brought up a composed fifty with a crisp cut and followed it with a powerful six, showing calm under pressure. Marco Jansen and Xavier Bartlett then played key supporting roles, striking crucial sixes to ease the tension and shift momentum back towards PBKS.
Earlier, Gujarat Titans struggled to build a big total despite strong starts. Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler all got going, but none could convert. Buttler top scored with 38, while Gill made 39, but both fell at key moments. Yuzvendra Chahal was the standout, removing both set batters and controlling the middle overs.
GT’s innings lost momentum badly, with just three sixes compared to PBKS’ 14. Vijaykumar Vyshak impressed at the death with clever variations, while PBKS also conceded 14 extras, including 11 wides, but it did not cost them.
In the end, Connolly’s composure under pressure proved decisive as Punjab Kings sealed a hard fought win.
Other Talking Points
Highest debut score for PBKS: Cooper Connolly’s 72* is among the highest on IPL debut for the franchise
Six hitting dominance: GT hit just 3 sixes, PBKS smashed 14 in the chase
Head to head: PBKS now lead Gujarat Titans 4–3 overall
Powerplay parity: GT 54/1 and PBKS 55/1 in the first 6 overs