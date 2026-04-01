Cool as Connolly: Australian’s 72 seals dramatic Punjab Kings win

At 83 for 1 in 10 overs, PBKS were cruising before Rashid Khan broke the stand, dismissing Prabhsimran after a brief slowdown. Shreyas Iyer kept the momentum going with two quick sixes, but Prasidh Krishna turned the game on its head. He removed Iyer and triggered a dramatic collapse, with Wadhera, Shashank Singh and Marcus Stoinis all falling in quick succession. PBKS slipped from control to 121 for 6, losing four wickets for just eight runs.