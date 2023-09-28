London: Three climate activists who interrupted play during an Ashes Test at Lord's cricket ground in London this summer were found guilty of "aggravated trespass" on Thursday.
On the first day of the second Ashes Test in June, two protesters from Just Stop Oil ran onto the outfield and sprinkled the group's trademark orange powder on the square.
England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow wrestled one protester to the ground, with the other apprehended by stewards.
A third demonstrator was tackled before making it onto the outfield.
The Just Stop Oil members, two men in their twenties and a 69-year-old woman, will be sentenced next month.
"I am satisfied the three of them proactively did trespass on private property which was a playing field, that you disrupted or intended to disrupt a legal activity," district judge Neeta Minhas said.
"The defences put forward on your behalf have not been successful. I find you all guilty of aggravated trespass."
Just Stop Oil wants an end to new oil and gas exploration in the North Sea.
Britain on Wednesday authorised oil and gas production in its largest undeveloped field, one week after the government diluted its net zero targets, triggering further condemnation by environmentalists.