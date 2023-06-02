Dubai: Chaya Mughal will lead the UAE Women’s team in the ACC Emerging Asia Cup tournament that will be played in Hong Kong. A total of eight teams are taking part in the T20 event. UAE have been placed in Group B along with Bangladesh A, Malaysia and Sri Lanka A.
The tournament, to be played at the Tin Kwon Road Ground, will see UAE playing their first match against Sri Lanka A on June 12. The team’s second match is against Malaysia on June 12 and their third group game is against Bangladesh A on June 16.
UAE Women’s squad:
Chaya Mughal (captain), Esha Rohit Oza (vice-captain), Archara Supriya, Avanee Sunil Patel, Indhuja Nandakumar, Judit Jose Peter (wicketkeeper), Kavisha Kumari, Khushi Mohan Sharma, Rinitha Rajith, Sanchin Singh, Samaira Dharnidharka, Siya Gokhale, Theertha Satish and Vaishnave Mahesh.
ACC Emerging Cup – UAE matches:
June 12: Sri Lanka A vs UAE
June 14: UAE vs Malaysia
June 16: Bangladesh vs UAE
June 19: Semi-finals
June 21: Final.