Zaman continued to score with ease by hitting Maqsood for another boundary to mid-wicket. When Shadab Khan was introduced for the sixth over, Zaman stepped out to hit him for a six over long on. The pair scored briskly with Akhtar hitting Shadab for a straight six in the eighth over. Zaman reached his 50 in 32 balls. The pair put on a 97runs in 10.4 overs when Akhtar going for a pull off Faheem Ashraf got a glove on to the helmet and the ball and landed into the gloves of wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi. Akhtar’s knock of 37 came off 30 balls with four boundaries and one six.