Dubai: UAE’s Shaiman Anwar and Ghulam Shabber cracked half-centuries but could not stop Zimbabwe from registering their second consecutive win via D/L method in the four-match One Day International series at Harare in a rain-affected match.

Zimbabwe’s Regis Chakabva and Peter Moor through a fighting 93-run partnership in 12.4 overs ensured a six-wicket win.

From 92 for four in 19.2 overs they lifted the team to victory. Chakabva remained unbeaten on 78 off 101 balls with five boundaries while Moor remained unconquered on 45 off 33 balls with one four and three sixes.

They scored four runs more than the par score of 181 when bad light stopped play.

UAE posted 169 for 8 in 35 overs after losing the first three wickets for just 12 runs. Opener Rohan Mustafa fell for a duck to Kyle Jarvis. Mustafa’s opening partner Ashfaq Ahamd got bowled by Jarvis for 8. Even two-down batsman Mohammad Usman too fell for a duck to Jarvis.

Wicketkeeper Ghulam Shabber and Shaiman Anwar put on a 131 runs partnership for the fourth wicket.

Anwar top scored with 72 runs off 73 balls with seven fours and two sixes while Shabber scored 56 off 88 balls with three boundaries. When the partnership was going strong, rain stopped play with UAE on 122 for 3.

Play began with over reduced to 35 overs. On resumption, Anwar hit Sean Williams for a six but Donald Tripano ended Shabber knock by forcing him to hit high on the off side and William from point ran and took the catch. Anwar too fell in the next over to Tendai Chatara.

Wickets then began to fall at quick succession. Skipper Mohammad Naveed hit Tiripano for a six but fell to the next ball when Timycen Maruma at deep extra cover took the catch by diving forward for 10. Next man CP Rizwan played Tripano into the hands of Solomon Mire at point. Chirag Suri lasted seven balls to score four runs as Williams running from long on took the catch. After the rain UAE could muster only 47 runs and lost six wickets in the process.

Chasing the target of 210 from 35 overs, Zimbabwe openers put on 23 runs in the first six overs. Mire was the first to go when Mustafa at deep midwicket took the pull shot off Zahoor Khan for 14. In the 10th over Mustafa clean bowled Craig Ervine for 13. Mustafa also had Williams brilliantly caught by Suri at long on for 17.

Sikandar Raza lasted nine balls to score 11 runs before Zahoor Khan took his catch at deep square leg off Imran Haider. Zimbabwe needed 116 runs off the last 15 overs. Regis Chakabva kept finding the gaps and reached his 50 in 80 balls.

Brief scores

UAE 169 for 8 in 35 overs (Ghulam Shabber 56, Shaiman Anwar 72, Kyle Jarvis 4 for 17, Donald Tiripano 3 for 34)