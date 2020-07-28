Senior England paceman Stuart Broad came back with a vengeance in the three-Test series against the West Indies after being dropped from the first Test. Image Credit: AP

Dubai: It could be an intriguing cricket quiz question a few years down the line: what is common between England pace bowling giants James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Kraigg Brathwaite? Believe it or not, the West Indies batsman was the both bowlers’ 500th Test victim.

If Anderson, the highest Test wicket taker among pace bowlers with 584 wickets, scalped Brathwaite three years back, Broad trapped him leg before wicket for 19

to claim his 500th wicket as the hosts scored a resounding 269-run win over the Caribbeans in the third and final Test at Old Trafford and wrap up the first Test series 2-1 on resumption of cricket on Tuesday.

Broad hence joined an elite club, finishing with match figures of 10-67, as the West Indies were bowled out for 129 runs in between several rain delays in Manchester. He became only the seventh bowler to make the list and at 34 years, he has a realistic chance to displace Anderson from the top.

“The way Stuart’s bowled in the last two games has been absolutely phenomenal and an absolute credit to himself and the work he’s put in over the last few years,” Anderson told Sky Sports before the start of play on final day of the Test.

“He’s now getting the ball to shape away again. We’ve seen how lethal he is with that wobble seam that nips back and hits batsmen on the pads. It’s incredible to watch and a real inspiration, not just for the younger members of the team but for me, seeing someone like Stuart work as hard as he has, and deal with the things that he’s had to deal with over the last few years.

“There’s a very good chance that he’ll get more wickets to me if he carries on like this,” Anderson said. “I heard him say the other day, why can’t he carry on until he’s my age and that’s absolutely true. He’s in great shape.

“He’s working so hard on his game and whenever he gets the opportunity to play, as we saw in South Africa and against Australia last year, he leads the attack brilliantly. He can go on and get as many wickets as he wants.”

Anderson expressed awe at how frequently Broad gets on a roll in a spell and blows away batting line-ups. “I quite like to be six foot six,” said the 37-year-old when asked if there is any part of Broad’s game that he would like to have. “That’d be a nice addition to what I’ve got. But to be honest I’m always amazed at how he gets on a spell and just blows people away.

West Indies were always up against it after being set an improbably 399 to win and losing the first two wickets of their second innings to Broad on Sunday, where they were 10-2 at the close.

Monday’s play was washed out but Broad did not take long to continue his heroics on Tuesday as he trapped Brathwaite leg before. The 34-year-old Broad had taken the last four wickets of West Indies’ first innings and the first three of their second innings in a dominant performance capped by reaching the 500 wicket milestone only the seventh test cricketer to do so.

SCORECARD

England (1st innings) 369 all out

West Indies (1st innings) 197 all out

England (2nd innings) 226 for two declared

West Indies (2nd innings)

K. Brathwaite lbw Broad 19

J. Campbell c Root b Broad 0

K. Roach c Buttler b Broad 4

S. Hope c Broad b Woakes 31

S. Brooks c Buttler b Woakes 22

R. Chase Run Out Bess 7

J. Blackwood c Buttler b Broad 23

J. Holder lbw Woakes 12

S. Dowrich lbw Woakes 8

R. Cornwall lbw Woakes 2

S. Gabriel Not Out 0

Extras (0b 1lb 0nb 0pen 0w) 1

Total (37.1 overs) 129 all out

Fall of Wickets : 1-0 Campbell, 2-6 Roach, 3-45 Brathwaite, 4-71 Hope, 5-79 Brooks, 6-87 Chase, 7-99 Holder, 8-117 Dowrich, 9-119 Cornwall, 10-129 Blackwood