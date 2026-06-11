Brian Lara pays tribute on passing of ‘friend’ who helped him score 501

That year, Piper claimed 66 red-ball dismissals as a wicketkeeper, including a county record seven catches in an innings against Essex and scored a career-best unbeaten 116 against Durham at Edgbaston, supporting Lara in his world-record innings of 501 not out.

West Indies batting legend Brian Lara has paid rich tributes to his former Warwickshire teammate Keith Piper who has died at the age of 56 following a battle with cancer. Piper spent 16 years with the Bears and was a key part of the club's treble-winning side in 1994.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to have known him and to have been a part of his journey on earth. My thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family, friends, and all who knew and loved him.

“Keith was one of the good ones, warm-hearted, loyal, and someone whose presence made the dressing room a better place to be. The years may pass, but the memories of those shared moments, the laughter, and the friendships forged through cricket never leave us.

“I was exhausted, and you kindly insisted on driving me to London that evening. We stopped in Oxford to visit a Trini friend of mine and, once we got back on the motorway, we laughed and chatted until the day finally got the better of me and I suddenly nodded off,” Lara wrote.

“When I look at this photograph [of the two of them hugging after Lara reached the milestone], I don’t see a cricket match or a scorecard. I see a great friend, a teammate, and a moment of genuine joy shared between two people who loved the game and the camaraderie it brought.”

Although he never played for England, Piper's form in 1994 earned him a call up to an A tour to India that winter and another one to Pakistan the following year, after the Bears won the County Championship and Natwest Trophy.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.