Kieron Pollard hit the second ball he faced from Afridi for a six over long off. Umar too picked the gaps and in the last five overs Peshawar needed 58 runs. Pollard on 14, pulled Irfan to Johnson but to the surprise of everyone the ball bounced out of his hands. With 35 runs needed off the last 18 balls, Pollard hit Daniel Christian for three consecutive sixes to take the game away from Multan’s hands.