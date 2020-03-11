Former Indian spin legend Anil Kumble (second right) presents his Indian jersey to Shyam Bhatia for his cricket museum in the presence of Abdul Rahman Falaknaz, Mohammad Redha Abbas during Shyam Bhatia Awards night a few years back. Image Credit: Gulf News archive

Dubai: The Shyam Bhatia award for excellence in UAE cricket has been cancelled due to gowing Coronavirus concerns in the region. This award ceremony, which honours outstanding performers in UAE cricket is held in March and was scheduled to stage it’s 20th edition.

Bhatia, a Dubai-based industrialist and cricket enthusiast, has always ensured that a cricket legend is flown in to gives away the awards.

Speaking to Gulf News, Bhatia said: “I had begun preparations stage the 20th edition in a grand manner and was about to finalise the legendary star to be the guest of honour and give away the prizes when the news about Coronavirus upset all the plans. “ This award is held under the auspices of the Dubai Cricket Council and is give away in the presence of Dubai Sports Council officials.