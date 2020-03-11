Dubai: The Shyam Bhatia award for excellence in UAE cricket has been cancelled due to gowing Coronavirus concerns in the region. This award ceremony, which honours outstanding performers in UAE cricket is held in March and was scheduled to stage it’s 20th edition.
Bhatia, a Dubai-based industrialist and cricket enthusiast, has always ensured that a cricket legend is flown in to gives away the awards.
Speaking to Gulf News, Bhatia said: “I had begun preparations stage the 20th edition in a grand manner and was about to finalise the legendary star to be the guest of honour and give away the prizes when the news about Coronavirus upset all the plans. “ This award is held under the auspices of the Dubai Cricket Council and is give away in the presence of Dubai Sports Council officials.
Legendary batsman Kumar Sangakkara had given away the award in the 19th edition of this event. The other legends who have presented this awards include Sunil Gavaskar, Wasim Akram, Vivian Richards Imran Khan, Kapil Dev and Clive Lloyd.