Sharjah: Aamer Yamin bagged four wickets off four consecutive deliveries to give Bengal Tigers a rousing start on the second day of the second edition of the T10 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
The Pakistan medium pacer from Multan returned with figures of four for four in two overs to restrict Northern Warriors, made up of mostly West Indies players to 94 for seven after Bengal had posted a challenging 130 for one from their quota of 10 overs.
Asked whether he had ever in his career picked four wickets off four balls, Yamin said: “Playing for FATA in Pakistan’s domestic national T20 League against Lahore Whites two years ago, I have once picked four wickets for five runs but this spell was different and special.”
Talking about how he planned the downfall of the batsmen, he said: “In T10 you have to do different things. Variations are very important. I read the batsman and bowled accordingly.”
The 28-year-old Yamin has played for Pakistan in four ODIs and two T20 Internationals. Incidentally, he made his T20 debut against England at same ground in 2015. “I am happy I am playing for Pakistan and recently, I even toured New Zealand and played in the One-day and T20 series. This performance is a big boost for me. “
When asked who had guided him in bowling, Yamin said: “Wasim (Bhai) (Akram) is my idol. I am learning a lot of things and using yorker deliveries, which are useful in this format. I am very happy playing alongside experienced bowlers like Sunil Narine and Mohammad Nabi and young Mujeeb Ur Rahman.”
Northern Warriors had won the toss and elected field. Bengal openers Jason Roy and Sunil Narine (15) put on an opening partnership of 43 runs in 4.1 overs. Roy went on to hit an unbeaten 60 off 29 balls with six fours and three sixes while Sherfane Rutherford scored an unconquered 47 off 21 balls with four boundaries and four sixes.
Warriors chased through two of the finest hard-hitting West Indies openers Lendl Simmons and Dwayne Smith. Sunil Narine, who was introduced for the fifth over, got Smith out by having him caught by Roy for 18 after the pair put on 33 runs in 4.2 overs. Narine also removed the dangerous Andre Russell for no score.
Warriors needed 91 runs from the next five overs. Nicholas Pooran joined Simmons who was in full flow, but the latter was caught behind for 14 when 50 runs were needed off the last 12 balls. Yamin ended Simmons’ effort of 44 by having him caught behind. He then went on to dismiss Rovman Powell for a duck and had Ravi Bopara caught by Mohammad Nabi to bag a hat-trick.
He picked his fourth wicket when he caught Hardus Viljoen off his own bowling.