Chasing the score, Bengal openers Sunil Narine and UAE’s Mohammad Usman gave a quick start. Narine hit Lyth for a six over long off while Usman hit Amir Hayat to deep backward point for a six. They put on 27 runs in 2.3 overs when Gleeson had Narine caught at mid-on by Reolof van der Merwe for 15. Usman hit for two successive sixes while Sherfane Rutherford hit Faulkner over covers for a six. Usman fell to a brilliant catch by Bravo off Faulkner for 28 runs. Bravo, who bowled the sixth over, removed Nabi for six. Unaffected by the fall of wickets, Rutherford hit Rashid Khan for a four consecutive sixes to take the game away from Arabians.