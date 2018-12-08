When you are a kid you don’t know what kind of things you should do and not do (as a pacer). Today the training system is different and all teams have very good physiotherapists. This is why bowlers like Jimmy Anderson and Chris Broad have played in over 125 Test matches. In the past, pacers like Kapil Dev, in a span of 20 years played only close to 120 Tests. He never got injured as he was a legend. Today a pacer, if he plays 20 years, would have played 250 Test matches. Natural strength also matters. Brett Lee and Shoaib Akhtar were naturally strong and they worked hard too and hence could bowl consistently at around 150 kmph.