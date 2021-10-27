England's Chris Woakes delivers against Bangladesh at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: AFP

England face off with Bangladesh in a Group 1 game in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. England are favourites to win, but can the Bangla Tigers stop them? Follow the updates here.

Follow the live scores here

03:12PM



A run out. Bangladesh didn’t need that. Afif Hossein was complacent and paid the penalty. A wicket at a time when Bangladesh could least afford. 73/5 in 12.4 overs and hopes of a decent total have evaporated.

02:59PM



Four down for Bangladesh. Mushfiqur Rahim (29), who’s been shaping well, is dismissed by Liam Livingstone who trapped him in front. Bangladesh hopes of acceleration receive a serious setback with a new man at the crease. 63/4 in 11 overs.

02:54PM



Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim plays a shot Image Credit: AFP

Bangladesh have calmed their nerves and are taking more chances. A boundary in every over has been the result. No wickets in the last four overs. Ten overs gone, they should start accelerating now instead of waiting for the slog overs. 60/3 in 10 overs.

02:40PM



England skipper Eoin Morgan searches for wickets by bringing on leggie Adil Rashid. Bangladesh have knuckled down as Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur aren’t taking any chances. A lone boundary off Chris Jordan broke the monotony of singles. 39/3 in 7.5 overs

England's Adil Rashid, second right, is congratulated by teammates after taking a catch to dismiss Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan Image Credit: AP

02:30PM



England celebrate against Bangladesh Image Credit: Reuters

Big blow for Bangladesh. Star allrounder Shakib Al Hasan is dismissed, caught at short fine leg by Adil Rashid off Chris Woakes. Bangladesh hopes of a good score is fast receding. They need a partnership here, or Bangladesh will finish with a below-par total. 26/3 in 5.4 overs.

02:18PM



Two wickets down for Bangladesh. Liton Das leaves after an ungainly heave at Moeen Ali to be caught at backward square-leg. Barely had the England celebrations died down, the other opener Mohammad Naim danced down the track and swung at Ali only to be caught at mid-on. 15/2 in 3 overs, Bangladesh are on the back foot. They have a repair job in hand, before they launch.

02:10PM



Bangladesh's Liton Das bats against England Image Credit: AP

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat. Liton Das dug into English off-spinner Moeen Ali straight away, lashing two boundaries. Das and Mohammad Naim had given Bangladesh a good start against Sri Lanka, and would want to repeat that in Abu Dhabi.

01:58PM



Bangladesh fans out in force at Zayed Cricket Stadium Image Credit: Reuters

Welcome to Match 20 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Group 1 game at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi as Bangladesh face England. There’s a sizeable crowd of Bangladesh supporters outside the stadium. Many have come in occupied some of the pods on the mound on one side of the stadium. And they are furiously waving the flags as the teams make their way to the pitch.

01:43PM



Preview

England are favoured to pick up full points from the Group 1 game against Bangladesh on Wednesday. That’s not easy since the Abu Dhabi pitch’s slowness could suit the Bangladesh spinners better. But Mahmudullah’s side had a bad start in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup as Sri Lanka outplayed them.

Allrounder Shakib Al Hasan is the key man for Bangladesh, and his left-arm spin poses a serious threat to an England side packed with stroke-players. Nasum Ahmed is another spinner to watch. Beyond that, the attack lacks bite, but their batting looked promising in their opening game.