Bangladesh secured a convincing 183-run victory over Ireland in the first of three one-day internationals.
The hosts amassed a total of 338-8 off their 50 overs with Shakib Al Hasan and Towhid Hridoy scoring 93 and 92 runs respectively.
Graham Hume stood out among the Ireland bowlers with figures of 4-60.
In response, Ireland struggled to keep up with the required run-rate, and despite George Dockrell’s top score of 45, wickets fell at regular intervals.
135 run partnership
Ireland won the toss and chose to field, and Mark Adair claimed an early breakthrough by dismissing Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal for three.
However, a partnership of 135 runs between Shakib and Hridoy put Bangladesh back on track, although both fell short of their centuries as Hume took their wickets. Mushfiqur Rahim contributed 44 runs in quick succession, including three sixes and three fours, as Bangladesh set a daunting target for their opponents.
Although Ireland’s opening pair of Stephen Doheny and Paul Stirling put up a steady start with a 60-run partnership, wickets began to tumble quickly after Doheny’s dismissal. Ebabat Hossain ended with impressive figures of 4-42.