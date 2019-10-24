Side’s tour of India from November 3 was in jeopardy

Bangladesh's captain Shakib Al Hasan (3rd L) with his teammates. Image Credit: AFP

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s cricketers have called off their strike as the country’s cricket board accepted most of the demands, including a pay increase and other benefits.

The country’s top players led by Twenty20 skipper Shakib Al Hasan went on strike on Monday demanding better pay and conditions, putting the side’s planned tour of India from November 3 in jeopardy.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has agreed with most of the demands placed by the players, board president Nazmul Hasan said after a meeting on Wednesday night.