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Bangladesh cricket charge two over BPL corruption breaches

Md Abdul Kayum Rashed and Md Amin Khan have been provisionally suspended

Last updated:
Jai Rai
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Bangladesh Cricket Boar
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The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Thursday charged two former Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) officials with multiple breaches of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code, including alleged match-fixing, failure to report corrupt approaches and obstruction of investigations.

Former Chattogram Royals owner Md Abdul Kayum Rashed and former team official Md Amin Khan have been provisionally suspended, the BCB said.

The charges followed investigations by the BCB Integrity Unit into alleged corrupt conduct linked to the 11th and 12th editions of the BPL.

Rashed, who owned Chattogram Royals during the 12th edition, faces four charges under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

He has been charged under Article 2.1.1 for allegedly fixing, attempting to fix or improperly influencing the result, progress or conduct of a match. He also faces a charge under Article 2.4.4 for allegedly failing to report an approach or invitation to engage in corrupt conduct to the designated anti-corruption official without unnecessary delay.

Rashed has further been charged under Article 2.4.6 for allegedly failing to cooperate with an investigation, including refusing to comply with a demand to provide his primary mobile device. Article 2.4.7 relates to allegedly obstructing or delaying the investigation by refusing to provide the device for forensic examination.

Four charges

Amin Khan, who served as operations manager for Durbar Rajshahi in the 11th edition and Chattogram Royals in the 12th, also faces four charges.

He has been charged under Article 2.1.1 for alleged match-fixing or improper influence of a match. Under Article 2.1.4, he is accused of allegedly soliciting, inducing, encouraging or intentionally facilitating a participant to engage in corrupt conduct.

Khan also faces charges under Articles 2.4.6 and 2.4.7 for allegedly failing to cooperate with the investigation and obstructing or delaying it by concealing or destroying communications or other information potentially relevant to the probe.

Both Rashed and Khan have 14 days to respond to the charges as part of the disciplinary process under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code for Participants, 2024.

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