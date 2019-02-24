Melbourne: Former Australia batsman Cameron Bancroft has played down any talk of a rift with David Warner after being accused of throwing his fellow opener “under a bus” in a controversial interview about the Cape Town ball-tampering scandal.
Bancroft, who was suspended for nine months for his part in the Newlands incident, made a successful return to first class cricket, carrying his bat in an unbeaten 138 for Western Australia on day two of their Sheffield Shield match against New South Wales on Sunday.
The 26-year-old was roundly criticised for casting Warner as the instigator in an interview during the Boxing Day test against India, while describing himself as an impressionable rookie just wanting to “fit in” to the team.
Former Australia captain and TV pundit Ricky Ponting, recently appointed as a temporary assistant coach for the one-day international team, said Bancroft had further “damaged (his) brand”, while Michael Slater said he had “buried” Warner.
Two months on from the interview, Bancroft said he had been in touch with Warner, and that all three banned players had supported each other through their “journey”.
“I think all of us, including Dave, have been really challenged through this period of time,” Bancroft told state radio station ABC.
“I know that all three of us have really stuck by each other and looked after each other well.
“You can’t understand the trauma I felt, it was probably very different trauma to how he (Warner) felt, and I can’t possibly understand that.
“I guess moving forward there will be great lessons for all of us, including Dave.”