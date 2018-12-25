Considering the conditions at the MCG, Paine said he would opt to bat first if given the opportunity. “I am not sure to be honest (if it is a bowl-first pitch). The grass here can be deceiving and I haven’t played here this year but I have a few Victorians in our camp. They said it has looked worse than it has played at times and again with the hot weather around, it would be a hard one to win the toss and bowl I would imagine,” said Paine.