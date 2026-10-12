GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Australian cricketer Sam Konstas recreates CM Vijay's iconic pose in Puducherry

Crowd erupts as Sam Konstas channels Tamil superstar Vijay in Puducherry

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sam Konstas recreated Vijay's famous pose
Sam Konstas recreated Vijay's famous pose
AFP and ANI

Australian cricketer Sam Konstas has caught the attention of Indian fans, and this time it is not just because of his batting.

The 21 year old recreated Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay's famous hand gesture during Australia A's match against India A in Puducherry on Friday, October 9.

Konstas was fielding near the boundary when a section of the crowd reportedly asked him to perform Vijay's signature gesture.

The Australian youngster happily obliged, recreating the famous hand movement to the delight of the spectators.

The crowd erupted in cheers, and a video of the moment soon went viral on social media, particularly among Vijay's fans.

Vijay, currently the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu is one of Tamil cinema's biggest stars, has an enormous following, and his signature gestures and film dialogues are regularly recreated by fans.

For Konstas, it was a simple interaction with the crowd, but it was enough to win plenty of hearts.

Konstas impresses with the bat too

The Australian youngster also had a good outing with the bat in the second unofficial ODI.

Konstas scored 67 from 88 deliveries, including seven fours and a six. He also shared a crucial 101 run partnership with Josh Philippe, who contributed 58.

Australia A posted 275 before bowling India A out for 206 to register a comfortable 69 run victory.

The result gave Australia A an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three match series.

Konstas has already made headlines for his fearless approach to cricket, particularly during his early appearances against India.

But this time, it was a small gesture away from the action that made him a talking point among Indian fans.

And judging by the crowd's reaction, he certainly knew how to entertain them.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
Show More
Related Topics:
cricket

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Australian cricket legend Adam Gilchrist (left) and his young Pakistani namesake, who scored 117 runs in a school cricket match in Karachi.

Pakistan's Adam Gilchrist scores century in Karachi

2m read
Vijay and Washington Sundar

Sundar receives Rs 7.5 million from Vijay in a ceremony

2m read
Vijay and Washington Sundar

Vijay announces Rs 7.5 million reward for Sundar

1m read
India's Sanju Samson (L) celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the third T20 international cricket match between India and Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on September 17, 2026.

Pakistani fan tells Sanju Samson ‘I love you’ in Japan

2m read