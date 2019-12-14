Starc in full flow as he picks up second five-wicket haul in as many Tests

Australia's fast bowler Mitchell Starc (centre) sucessfully appeals the wicket of New Zealand's Colin de Grandhomme during their first Test match at Perth Stadium today. Image Credit: AFP

Perth: Marnus Labuschagne and Joe Burns notched half-centuries before New Zealand’s unflagging attack yielded late wickets, but Australia had built a near insurmountable lead of 417 by stumps on day three of the first Test on Saturday.

Australia reached the close at 167 for six with Matthew Wade on eight and Pat Cummins on one. New Zealand quicks Neil Wagner and Tim Southee shared the spoils with six wickets between them.

Australia suffered a late collapse but remain in a strong position. The highest successful run chase in Test history is 418, achieved by the West Indies against Australia in 2003.

Burns (53) and Labuschagne, who has now passed 1,000 Test runs in 2019, did the bulk of the heavy lifting in an 87-run partnership.

South Africa-born Labuschagne’s bid for a fourth straight Test century ended when he mistimed a pull short on 50 off Wagner, who persevered with aggressive short-pitched bowling.

Australia’s tactical approach to bat carefully and set New Zealand a big target was exemplified by Burns, who did not score until the 25th delivery he faced. His patient knock, however, ended when he was undone by a searing short delivery from Southee.

Steve Smith, who scored a massive 774 runs in the Ashes tournament in England this year, fell shortly before stumps for 16 to continue a recent barren run.

David Warner, who passed 7,000 Test runs, was Australia’s sole loss in the middle session after he miscued a pull shot off Southee on 19. His sluggish 63-ball innings was in contrast to his majestic unbeaten 335 in the last test against Pakistan in Adelaide.

Even though they lost late wickets, Australia’s commanding performance gave them a stranglehold on the day-night contest. The hosts gained a sizeable 250-run first innings lead after bowling New Zealand out cheaply on the stroke of tea.

New Zealand, in reply to Australia’s first innings 416, were dismissed for a tame 166 with veteran Ross Taylor playing a lone hand with 80.

Mitchell Starc claimed his second five-wicket haul in as many Tests after missing most of the recent Ashes series.

He led a disciplined attack which was short-handed after Josh Hazlewood was ruled out of the Perth test having suffered a hamstring injury on day two.

Scorecard

Australia (1st innings) 416 all out

New Zealand (1st innings)

Overnight 109/5

Ross Taylor c Smith b Lyon 80

BJ Watling b Cummins 8

Colin de Grandhomme c Smith b Starc 23

M. Santner b Labuschagne 2

T. Southee c (Sub) b Lyon 8

L. Ferguson Not Out 0

Extras 1b 2lb 0nb 0pen 0w 3

Total (55.2 overs) 166 all out

Fall of Wickets : 6-120, 7-147, 8-155, 9-166, 10-166.

Bowling: Starc 18 2 52 5; Hazlewood 1.2 1 0 1; Cummins 14.4 3 46 1; Wade 2 0 8 0; Lyon 14.2 2 48 2; Labuschagne 5 1 9 1.

Australia (2nd innings)

D. Warner c (Sub) b Southee 19

J. Burns c Nicholls b Southee 53

M. Labuschagne c Santner b Wagner 50

Steven Smith c Raval b Wagner 16

Matthew Wade Not Out 8

Travis Head c de Grandhomme b Southee 5

T. Paine b Tim Southee 0

P. Cummins Not Out 1

Extras 0b 3lb 5nb 0pen 7w 15

Total (57.0 overs) 167-6

Fall of Wickets : 1-44 Warner, 2-131 Labuschagne, 3-148 Burns, 4-154 Smith, 5-160 Head, 6-160 Paine To Bat : Starc, Hazlewood, Lyon