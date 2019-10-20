Former Test batsman may be given a role ahead of next World T20

Mike Hussey, seen in Australian colours, is known to be a shrewd cricketing mind. Image Credit: Gulf News file

Melbourne: Mike Hussey and Ryan Harris will join Australia’s backroom staff for the Twenty20 international series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, Cricket Australia said on Sunday.

Former Test batsman Hussey said he was also being looked at for a role in the T20 World Cup in Australia next year.

“I’m very excited actually. I’m really looking forward to getting back in around the Aussie team,” 44-year-old Hussey, who played 38 T20 internationals for Australia, said.

“They have floated the possibility of being involved closer to the T20 World Cup as well, but it’s all pretty loose at the moment.” Former Australia fast bowler Harris comes in as bowling coach, stepping away from his usual role at Australia’s National Cricket Centre academy in Brisbane.

He replaces Troy Cooley, who coached the bowlers during Australia’s Ashes victory over England.

The appointments continue head coach Justin Langer’s use of short-term assistants following the resignation of bowling coach David Saker in the last home summer.

Former captain Ricky Ponting was brought in as a consultant during Australia’s run to the World Cup semi-finals in England.

“I can’t tell you how influential these guys can be on the group,” Langer said on Cricket Australia’s website.