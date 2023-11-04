Ahmedabad: Leg-spinner Adam Zampa took three wickets as Australia beat England by 33 runs on Saturday to knock the defending champions out of the Cricket World Cup.
Chasing 287 for victory in Ahmedabad, England folded for 253 in 48.1 overs after a valiant 64 from Ben Stokes to slump to their sixth defeat in seven matches and stay bottom of the 10-team table.
Five-time champions Australia edged closer to securing a semi-final berth alongside India and South Africa - both already qualified for the final four - with their fifth straight win.