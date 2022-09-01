Dubai: Suryakumar Yadav was an unknown in international arena until 2021 but today the 31-year-old has become a game changer for India. And he’s doing it consistently, that makes him the dangerous player that he is.
What is it that he does differently from others? Coming in late in the innings, SKY, as he’s popularly known, adopts a positive and aggressive approach. It is the approach the Indian team management has been backing — go out and express yourself. Why would he need to change that when the Indian batter is occupying the second spot in the Twenty20 world rankings.
Fearless approach
On his fearless approach, Suryakumar put it in simple terms. It’s the team’s mantra. “It is all about what you are thinking and what energy you bring to the team. I have been batting the same for the last three to four years and we have a good team management who tell us to go out and express yourself,” he explained.
The freedom, clubbed with innovation has made Suryakumar the dangerous player that he is on world stage. Suryakumar could play his game 360 degrees. The Mumbai batter might lack the finesse of AB de Villiers, the original Mr. 360, but he is as effective in shattering the rival attack in a short time and has the capability to take the match in a different direction.
At 31, Suryakumar has hit the international stage quite late, after making his debut for Mumbai in 2010 and caught the attention of fans almost immediately. “My experience with Team India has been really good, but before that I have played a lot of T20 in franchise and domestic leagues. So I know how to adapt to pressure situations,” he added. What is important is that he is having fun at other’s expense, the rivals.