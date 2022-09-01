Dubai: The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has appointed Response Plus Holding PJSC (RPM) as the medical services provider for Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE.
Being the official medical services provider, RPM offers comprehensive medical services for players, support staff, officials, crew and other stakeholders. As per the agreement, the company will support the tournament by providing emergency medical services, sports medicine services, medical admissions and treatment, and ambulance support.
Response Plus Holdings has actively been associated with providing the highest standard of medical services for many prestigious international sporting events like the Indian Premier League (IPL), World Cup Twenty20, UAE Warriors, IMMAF, Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Fifa Club World Cup, etc. Asia cup will be adding another prestigious feather in the company’s cap.
A world-class medical team of ten paramedics and a fleet of 5 ambulances for both stadiums will be stationed across the various medical rooms, including the players’ medical room offering urgent medical care at all times to keep everyone safe during this premium sporting event. RPM will also provide on-ground services in Dubai and Sharjah including fast-track, round-the-clock and exclusive access to Burjeel Hospital in Dubai and Burjeel Speciality Hospital in Sharjah during the tournament.