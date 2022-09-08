India beat Afghanistan by 101 runs

Bhuvneshwar finishes with career-best figures

The match is as good as over. Afghanistan seemed to have thrown in the towel after being six down for a paltry 36 at the halfway stage. Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has claimed five of those wickets to finish with his career-best figures of 5 for 4 in his four overs. It could be a good batting experience for Ibrahim Zadran against another potent attack.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz of Afghanistan is bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar of India during the DP World Asia Cup game at the Dubai International Stadium on September 8, 2022. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Afghanistan in deep trouble

Afghanistan looked like a spent force after a tough game against Pakistan. Their bowling lacked the usual bite, and several dropped catches cost them big runs. In batting. they found the wily Bhuvneshwar Kumar too hot to handle, losing four wickets to the pacer in his first two overs. The Afghan players must have been drained after the Pakistan match the previous day, and it showed. After five overs, Afghanistan are 19 for 4 with Ibrahim Zadran and skipper Mohammad Nabi keeping things quiet.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar of India celebrates after taking the wicket of Rahmanullah Gurbaz of Afghanistan during the DP World Asia Cup game at the Dubai International Stadium on September 8, 2022. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Midway report: Kohli’s century gives India a mammoth score

Virat Kohli made this inconsequential Super 4 match into a memorable one by scoring his first Twenty20 International century, which also ended 1,020 days without a ton for the star batter. Put to bat, India scored 212 for two in 20 overs, a tough score to chase.

Kohli regained his confidence after scoring two half-centuries in the earlier games, yet he was not in the zone, where he operates on his own terms. Promoted to the opening slot against Afghanistan, Kohli took his time to get into his groove but had a reprieve on 28, when Ibrahim Zadran dropped him on the deep midwicket boundary.

Kohli made the lapse count and inched his way to his 70s with a calculated assault, and once he entered the 80s, the Indian batter with 70 international centuries found an extra gear to race to his maiden T20I century. After reaching his 100, Kohli went into overdrive to remain unbeaten on 122 off 61 balls, the final 16 balls yielding 45 runs from his blade.

Stand-in skipper KL Rahul played his trademark shots for a 41-ball 62. It should be a stroll for India unless the Afghanistan batters go hard at the bowlers

Virat Kohli of India reacts after reaching his century against Afghanistan during the DP World Asia Cup game at the Dubai International Stadium on September 8, 2022. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Kohli ends his century drought in 53 balls

King Kohli broke his 34-month century drought by easing to his maiden Twenty20 Internation ton in 53 balls. The laugh and the bow after reaching the milestone said a lot. Kohli remained unbeaten on 122 (61 balls) as India finished at 212/2 in 20 overs.

Virat Kohli of India in action against Afghanistan during the DP World Asia Cup game at the Dubai International Stadium on September 8, 2022. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Kohli moves closer to his maiden T20 century

King Kohli has 70 international centuries to his credit so far, but none in Twenty20 with 94 not out being the highest. But the star batter moves into the 80s and now eyes his maiden century in Twenty20 internationals. Only 15 balls remain and now Kohli needs another 17, will he? It is possible for Kohli to reach his century.

Suryakumar Yadav of India is bowled by Fareed Ahmad of Afghanistan during the DP World Asia Cup game at the Dubai International Stadium on September 8, 2022. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Twin wickets put brakes on India’s progress

Losing wickets in pairs have become the bane of India in the Asian Cup. Rahul and Suryakumar were dismissed in the 13th over. India have managed just 20 runs in three overs, which is becoming a problem in the middle overs. Kohli is still continuing to strike at a good pace. After 16 overs, India are 145 for two.

Fareed Ahmad of Afghanistan celebrates after taking the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav of India during the DP World Asia Cup game against Afghanistan at the Dubai International Stadium on September 8, 2022. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Kohli and Rahul reach half-centuries

Both openers have now shifted gears after crossing their half-centuries. For Kohli, this is his third 50 in the current Asia Cup and 53rd of his T20 career. The match is slowly slipping away from Afghanistan, and the wicket is not assisting the dreaded spin attack.

Against the run of play, Afghanistan tasted success when skipper Rahul is caught at long on for 62 after a 119-run partnership for the opening wicket. Suryakumar Yadav followed soon after hitting a six off the first ball he faced.

KL Rahul of India in action against Afghanistan during the DP World Asia Cup game at the Dubai International Stadium on September 8, 2022. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Cautious start by India openers Rahul and Kohli

Indian openers KL Rahul and Virat Kohli have started on a cautious note and the former Indian skipper Kohli is now finding his range of strokes, getting more comfortable with time in the middle.

It’s also important for Rahul to get a big score. After having done the hard work, the stand-in Indian skipper has to make this knock count and get ready for the World Cup. The wicket has now eased a bit and gives a perfect launchpad for both the openers. After 10 overs, India are 87 for no loss with Kohli on 44 and Rahul on 42.

Indian fans cheer during the match between India and Afghanistan in the DP World Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on September 8, 2022. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

The toss and the teams

Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi wins the toss and elects to bowl first

India have rested skipper Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will lead the side in his absence. India have made three changes: Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal and Sharma are not playing, while Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar and Dinesh Karthik come into the side. Afghanistan have retained the same team that lost narrowly against Pakistan.

IndiaI: KL Rahul (captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant (WK), Deepak Hooda, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (captain), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fareed Ahmad Malik Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Mohammad Nabi, captain of Afghanistan, and KL Rahul, who is captaining India in place of Rohit Sharma who is rested. Image Credit: Gulf News

Preview: Afghan bowling will test Indian batters

Dubai: Indian coach Rahul Dravid had said during the DP World Asia Cup that the defending champions are not in the UAE to experiment and are keen to retain the continental showpiece. However, after their ouster following two losses in the Super 4 stage, today’s clash against Afghanistan gives the Team India an opportunity to test their reserve strength and experiment.

India have been forced to make two changes, the knee injury to Ravindra Jadeja, who scored a half-century against Pakistan in the opener, and Avesh Khan, who is ill. Deepak Chahar has replaced Avesh Khan and could play in the final Super 4 clash at the Dubai International Stadium.

However, India need to be wary of Afghanistan, who lost the match by a whisker against Pakistan after a close encounter at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. The Afghan bowling excelled again, showing its potency and it will pose a big threat to the fragile Indian middle order.