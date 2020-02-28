Pakistan was scheduled to host the Asia Cup this year

Sourav Ganguly (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

Kolkata: The next Asia Cup will be held in Dubai and both India and Pakistan will participate in the biennial tournament, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly said on Friday.

"Asia Cup will be held in Dubai and both India and Pakistan will play," Ganguly told reporters at the Eden Gardens on Friday.

The event will be held later this year.

Pakistan was scheduled to host the Asia Cup this year but amidst tensions between the two countries and security concerns in Pakistan, the BCCI said the Indian team will not travel there.

India and Pakistan last played in the ICC World Cup 2019 where the Men in Blue came out triumphant by 89 runs.

The BCCI president also congratulated the Indian team for becoming the first team to qualify for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup semifinal with a three-run win over New Zealand in Melbourne on Thursday