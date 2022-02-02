London: Ashley Giles “stepped down” from his role as managing director of England men’s cricket on Wednesday as he paid the price for the team’s woeful 4-0 Ashes series loss in Australia.
The humiliating reverse against their oldest rivals followed a poor 2021 where they lost nine of their 15 Tests and were beaten in the semi-finals of the World Twenty20.
“Ashley Giles is standing down as managing director, England men’s cricket,” said an England and Wales Cricket Board statement.
Former captain Andrew Strauss is understood to be taking on the role on an interim basis.