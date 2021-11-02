South Africa are in command Image Credit: Reuters

The South Africans are flying high and kept up the momentum against Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi. Follow all the updates below as they happened...

Scores are here

05:38PM



A.K.S. Satish, Assistant Editor

South Africa eased to a six-win over Bangladesh in the first of the Abu Dhabi double-header at the Shaikh Zayed Stadium today.Barring a brief spell when pacer Taskin Ahmed got two wickets and Mehdi Hasan one, it was South Africa all the way on a wicket that had plenty of carry and assistance to the bowlers.After three early wickets, South African skipper Temba Bavuma, with his calculated assault, and Rassie van der Dussen smothered any thoughts of a Bangladesh comeback with a 47-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Nasum Ahmed, who came in for a rough treatment, finally broke the partnership when Shoriful Islam completed a well-judged running catch off van der Dussen to end his patient knock of 22. But that effort came too late as Bavuma (31 not out) and David Miller (5) scored the remaining five runs with ease.

Bangladesh were never in the game from the start, after losing their first wicket in the fourth over. Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi tormented the Bangladesh batters, who had no clue against the attack.

The entire Bangladesh innings had four boundaries, including one misfield by Aiden Markram, and a six – a proof to the tough line and length the Proteas bowled.

05:12PM



South Africa score a six-wicket win over Bangladesh. Chasing 85 for a win, Proteas reach the target in 13.3 overs

04:59PM



South Africa, after some early jitters, are sitting pretty at 55/3 at the halfway stage. Skipper Temba Bavuma is batting on 18 with Rassie van der Dussen 10. The pair has added 22 runs for the fourth wicket. One could see the shoulders of the Bangladesh players drooping. There’s not much purchase for the spinners and they know with just 30 required off 60 balls, it’s not going to be easy to contain the South Africans.

04:42PM



Taskin’s fiery spell comes to an end. The Bangladesh pacer finishes with 2/18 off 4 overs. The South Africans are inching towards the target with skipper Bavuma and van der Dussen taking them to 41/3 after 8 overs.

04:35PM



Out: Markram’s four-ball misery ends. The South African batsman was clueless against Taskin during his short stay. After the bat slipping from his hand and falling closer to the stumps the previous ball, Markram edges the next one to Mohammad Naim at the slips. Bangladesh bowlers are now breathing fire with a newfound vigour. At the end of the powerplay, South Africa are 33/3.

04:22PM



Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen keep the scoreboard ticking while safely negotiating the Bangladesh pacers. The Proteas move to 20 for 1 after 4 overs. But... Out: Mehdi strikes back after being hit for two fours by de Kock. The South African opener was castled through the gate to reduce South Africa to 28/2 in 5 overs.

04:19PM



Out: Taskin gives Bangladesh an early breakthrough. The pacer gets Reeza Hendricks trapped leg before in the first over. South Africa are 6/1 after one over.

04:00PM



Abu Dhabi: Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje reduced Bangladesh to a paltry 84 in the first of the double-header at Shaikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi today.

Bangladesh batters showed no application or intent on a wicket that had a green cover against a disciplined South African bowling attack. Right from the start the Proteas bowlers did give any room for them to free their arms and created the pressure. The batting imploded in the fourth when Rabada got the breakthrough dismissing Mohammad Naim.

From then on it was a complete procession with three of the next four batters getting dismissed for 0. The list included veterans Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim and skipper Mahmudullah (3). With half the side back in the pavilion at 34 for 5, thanks to Liton Das (24) and Mehdi Hasan (27) Bangladesh managed to reach 84 in 18.2 overs. Rabada finished with figures of 3 for 20 and Nortje 3 for 8. Tabraiz Shamsi also chipped in with two wickets. When skipper Mahmudullah, during the toss, said the Tigers were playing for pride, but what transpired was far from it. It was more like lambs walking into a lion’s den.

It remains to be seen what the bowlers could do now. Will they make a match of it?

03:58PM



Out: Nortje double strike ends Bangladesh innings. Bangladesh top-scorer Mehdi Hasan departs caught and bowled by Nortje for a well-made 25 off 27 balls. Mehdi’s wild heave to clear the straight field caught the edge and the resultant skier was easily taken by the bowler. Nasum Ahmed, who replaced Mustafizur Rahman, was out hit wicket off the next ball. South Africa need 85 for a win.

03:55PM



03:47PM



03:30PM



Out: Shamsi strikes again. Shamim Hossain got ambitious to strike the chinaman bowler over long-on, only to hit straight to Maharaj for 11. Bangladesh are 64 for 7 after 15.2 overs overs. Mehdi Hasan is batting on 10 and Taskin joins him for the home stretch of Bangladesh innings.

03:22PM



Out: Liton Das plays a wrong line off chinaman bowler Tabraiz Shamsi only to be struck plumb in front of the wicket. The opener’s move to review only reconfirmed the umpire's decision. Now Bangladesh are six down with the score at 46 in 12 overs. The Bangladesh innings is collapsing like a pack of cards.

03:07PM



02:56PM



02:47PM



Out: A soft dismissal. Bangladesh skipper plays a climbing delivery off Nortje only to sky the ball to the ball to lob the catch to gully off the glove and shoulder of the bat. Afif Hossain walks in as Bangladesh are 34/4 off 8 overs. Das is watching the procession from the other end with 18 off 24 balls.

02:31PM



Out: A brilliant, juggling catch in the slips by Hendricks ends Mushfiqur’s short stay at the crease. The veteran batsman nibbled at a Rabada delivery that was climbing only to go without scoring. Bangladesh are in a spot of bother at 24/3 in 5.3 overs. Skipper Mahmudullah needs to play a big knock today.

02:23PM



South Africa's Kagiso Rabada celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Bangladesh's Mohammad Naim Image Credit: AFP

Out: Rabada strikes a double blow off the last two balls of his second over, dismissing Naim and Soumya Sarkar. To accelerate the run rate, Naim tried to go over the midwicket only to find Hendricks. Left-hander Sarkar, who replaced another left-hander, was out off the first ball, leg before the wicket after a referral by the South Africans. Bangladesh are 22/2 after 4 overs.

02:22PM



South African bowlers keep the Bangladesh openers quiet, giving away 9 runs in 2 overs. Barring brilliant drive on the up by Liton Das, the Bangladesh openers have not been given the freedom to utilise the powerplay overs.

02:11PM



Keshav Maharaj to start the first over on a wicket that has plenty of grass covering as Liton Das and Mohammad Naim look for a brisk start for Bangladesh.

01:56PM



South Africa win the toss and elect to field. Bangladesh will be without their talismanic all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who is injured. The Tigers will also miss the 'Fizz' as Mustafizur Rahman paves the way for Nasum Ahmed. Bangladesh are playing for pride. South Africa are playing with an unchanged squad. Teams are arriving for the anthems.

01:50PM



