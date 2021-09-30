Hyderabad posted low score on the board but they made life tough for Chennai in the chase

Chennai Super Kings ease into play-offs of IPL 2021 in UAE Video Credit: Irish Eden R. Belleza/Gulf News

Gulf News readers joined the experts to take us through a tense six-wicket win for Chennai Super Kings over Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 44 of the IPL 2021 in UAE from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Full scorecard here

Chennai Super Kings thrust 6-wicket defeat on Sunrisers Hyderabad

Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor

Mahendra Singh Dhoni rolled back the years and lashed a six to fetch the Chennai Super Kings a six-wicket win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday (September 30, 2021).

With two runs to win off three balls, it looked as if Chennai’s chase of a target of 135 would go down to the wire. But Dhoni timed the shot sweetly as the partisan crowd roared in appreciation.

Faf du Plessis of Chennai Super Kings bats during match 44 of the Vivo Indian Premier League between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Chennai Super Kings held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates. Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Earlier, Ruturaj Gaikwad (45 off 38 balls) and Faf du Plessis (41 off 36) launched the Chennai chase with a 75-run stand in quick time. But Rashid Khan and Jason Holder engineered a collapse before Ambati Rayudu and Dhoni saw Chennai home with two balls to spare.

Put to bat, Hyderabad never looked like making a match of it as they struggled to post 134/7 in 20 overs. Chennai bowlers Hazlewood (3-24) and Dwayne Bravo (2-17) struck early blows to get rid of Jason Roy, captain Kane Williamson and Priyam Garg. Wriddhiman Saha’s fought well (44 off 46 balls), Abdul Samad (18) and Abhishekh Sharma (18) added 35 but perished in the chase for quick runs.

Mid-match summary: CSK’s Bravo and Hazlewood restrict SRH to 134

Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor

The Sunrisers Hyderabad never looked like making a match of it. The Chennai Super Kings were in complete control of the game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday (September 30, 2021) as Hyderabad struggled to post 134/7 in 20 overs, an inadequate total.

Put to bat, Hyderabad lost Jason Roy early, and captain Kane Williamson followed soon. Dwayne Bravo’s double strike put the chokes on Hyderabad, but Wriddhiman Saha (44 off 46 balls) kept them in the hunt. The best partnership of 35 runs came from Abdul Samad (18) and Abhishekh Sharma, but both perished in the chase for quick runs.

Josh Hazlewood came away with three wickets as Chennai bowlers retained complete control. A target of 135 is not enough to rein in the Chennai batsmen.

If Hyderabad beat Chennai, it will be a huge upset

Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor

The Chennai Super Kings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad are at the opposite ends of the IPL 2021 spectrum. Chennai are a win away from sealing their playoff spot, while Hyderabad chances are remote, although a mathematical possibility exists. That provides a fair idea of the form of the teams as they clash at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday (September 30, 2021).

The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai have notched comprehensive victories, except for a last-gasp win against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The batting has been consistent with young Ruturaj Gaikwad showing the way, and the bowling is secure in the hands of medium-pacers. And coach Stephen Fleming is averse to making changes to the team, but all eyes will be on Sam Curran’s form. More so, since he’s replaced Dwayne Bravo.