England's Jason Roy in action v Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Reuters

England cruised to victory over Bangladesh in a Group 1 game in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. England were the favourites to win and chased the Bangla Tigers' total with ease. Follow the action as it unfolded below.

Live scores as they happened here

05:22PM



Match summary

England cantered to an eight-wicket victory over Bangladesh with opener Jason Roy leading the chase of 125 with a 38-ball 61. Dawid Malan remained unbeaten with 28 as England recorded their second win in Group 1 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Choosing to bat first at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Bangladesh were stopped in their tracks by English off-spinner Moeen Ali’s double strike in the third over the match. Skipper Mahmudullah (19) and Mushfiqur Rahim (29) repaired the damage by adding 37 runs for the fourth wicket. Part-time spinner Liam Livingstone dismissed them and the fight went out of Bangladesh, who slumped to their second defeat in the tournament.

Watch below for the latest from Mr Cricket UAE Anis Sajan

05:07PM



England rout Bangladesh by eight wickets. Jonny Bairstow swings Shoriful Islam to the midwicket fence and England are home. 126/2 in 14.1 overs.

05:02PM



Bangladesh supporters have fallen silent. There’s no flag-waving from the pods at the mounds in the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Jason Roy’s dismissal hardly evoked a cheer. They know the match is lost, and their team’s chances of making the semi-final is remote. 122/2 in 14 overs

04:58PM



Jason Roy becomes too adventurous, and his ramp shot is caught at third man. Not before he’s hammered 61 from 38 balls. Three balls earlier, he had produced an outrageous flick that sailed over the wicketkeeper and the fence. 114/2 in 13 overs

04:51PM



Jason Roy reaches his fifty in style Image Credit: AFP

Jason Roy reaches his fifty in style, with a six down the field, off Nusum Ahmed. England are 104/1 in 12 overs. A win is 21 runs away.

04:44PM



England's Jason Roy with teammate Dawid Malan Image Credit: AFP

England need 35 runs in 60 balls. Jason Roy is on 44 and Dawid Malan on 17. Eoin Morgan’s side should win at a canter. And Bangladesh will slump to their second defeat in Super 12s.

04:33PM



England are cruising to victory. They haven’t had any alarms except the loss of Jos Buttler. And they have negotiated the threat of Shakib Al Hasan quite well. Jason Roy is powering away without taking too many risks. 75/1 in 9 overs. Victory is 50 runs away.

04:20PM



England's Jos Buttler in action Image Credit: Reuters

Bangladesh strike, but England are away at 39. Jos Buttler’s aggression ended when he lifted a ball from Nasum Ahmed for a catch at extra cover. That should put a spring in Bangladesh’s step. Dawid Malan is the new man. He didn’t have a hit in the last match against West Indies.

04:08PM



England's Jason Roy in action Image Credit: Reuters

England are taking it slow here. The powerplay doesn’t seem to entice Jason Roy and Jos Buttler. But there’s been two super shots from Roy: a square cut off Shakib Al Hasan and a straight drive off Mushtafizur Rahman. 19/0 in 2 overs.

03:56PM



England's Tymal Mills celebrates Image Credit: AFP

Innings break summary

Bangladesh are on the back foot, having floundered to 124/9 in 20 overs against England in the Group 1 game in Abu Dhabi. Playing their second fixture in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Bangladesh never recovered after the back-to-back strikes from English off-spinner Moeen Ali, who got rid of openers Liton Das and Mohammad Naim in the third over the match.

A fourth-wicket stand of 37 from skipper Mahmudullah and Mushtifiqur Rahman rebuilt the innings, but English part-time spinner Liam Livingstone struck a purple patch to pack them off. If it were not for Nusum Ahmed’s heroics in the 19th over, when he took 16 runs off Adil Rashid, Bangladesh’s score would have been worse.

The chase is tricky. Although England’s target is low, they have to be wary of Bangladesh spinners, especially Shakib Al Hassan.

03:46PM



A wcket in the 19th over. Just one ball left. Nurul Hasan is caught behind off Mills. Bangladesh are 124/8 in 19.5 overs.

And a wicket off the last ball of the innings. Mustafizur Rahman is bowled by Mills. Bangladesh finish at 124/9 in 20 overs. Let's see how England chase it.

03:37PM



Bangladesh fans in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Reuters

It’s been a huge disappointment so far for the sizeable Bangladeshi supporters in the crowd. They haven’t had many chances to wave the flags and break into dance. Finally, a six. Nasum Ahmed clouts Adil Rashid over square leg and repeats it two balls later. Two sixes, and the crowd has come alive. 119/7 in 19 overs. That ruined my prediction.

03:30PM



Bangladesh's captain Mahmudullah plays against England Image Credit: AFP

Over 17. We are in the slog phase. Will Bangladesh add 30 more? 130 right now looks challenging. For, there have not been any signs of aggression. Worse, they’ve lost another wicket. Mills accounts for Mahedi Hasan, and Bangladesh are 98/7 in 17.1 overs. So, even 120 looks remote.

03:21PM



Bangladesh's captain Mahmudullah plays against England Image Credit: AFP

Part-timer Livingstone strikes. Ends Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah’s 24-ball stay. Bangladesh are in big trouble here at 86/6 in 14.5 overs. Will they make 100? Well, they might. But not more than 130.

03:17PM



The pacemen are hardly getting any help from the wicket. The short deliveries from Tymal Mills and Chris Jordan are sitting up, and batsmen have plenty of time to pull them. But spinners are getting some purchase. If Liam Livingstone can grab a wicket, Shakib Al Hasan can do better. So English batsmen will have to be careful.

03:12PM



Afif Hossein Image Credit: AFP

A run out. Bangladesh didn’t need that. Afif Hossein was complacent and paid the penalty. A wicket at a time when Bangladesh could least afford. 73/5 in 12.4 overs and hopes of a decent total have evaporated.

02:59PM



Four down for Bangladesh. Mushfiqur Rahim (29), who’s been shaping well, is dismissed by Liam Livingstone who trapped him in front. Bangladesh hopes of acceleration receive a serious setback with a new man at the crease. 63/4 in 11 overs.

02:54PM



Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim plays a shot Image Credit: AFP

Bangladesh have calmed their nerves and are taking more chances. A boundary in every over has been the result. No wickets in the last four overs. Ten overs gone, they should start accelerating now instead of waiting for the slog overs. 60/3 in 10 overs.

02:40PM



England skipper Eoin Morgan searches for wickets by bringing on leggie Adil Rashid. Bangladesh have knuckled down as Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur aren’t taking any chances. A lone boundary off Chris Jordan broke the monotony of singles. 39/3 in 7.5 overs

England's Adil Rashid, second right, is congratulated by teammates after taking a catch to dismiss Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan Image Credit: AP

02:30PM



England celebrate against Bangladesh Image Credit: Reuters

Big blow for Bangladesh. Star allrounder Shakib Al Hasan is dismissed, caught at short fine leg by Adil Rashid off Chris Woakes. Bangladesh hopes of a good score is fast receding. They need a partnership here, or Bangladesh will finish with a below-par total. 26/3 in 5.4 overs.

02:18PM



Two wickets down for Bangladesh. Liton Das leaves after an ungainly heave at Moeen Ali to be caught at backward square-leg. Barely had the England celebrations died down, the other opener Mohammad Naim danced down the track and swung at Ali only to be caught at mid-on. 15/2 in 3 overs, Bangladesh are on the back foot. They have a repair job in hand, before they launch.

02:10PM



Bangladesh's Liton Das bats against England Image Credit: AP

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat. Liton Das dug into English off-spinner Moeen Ali straight away, lashing two boundaries. Das and Mohammad Naim had given Bangladesh a good start against Sri Lanka, and would want to repeat that in Abu Dhabi.

01:58PM



Bangladesh fans out in force at Zayed Cricket Stadium Image Credit: Reuters

Welcome to Match 20 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Group 1 game at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi as Bangladesh face England. There’s a sizeable crowd of Bangladesh supporters outside the stadium. Many have come in occupied some of the pods on the mound on one side of the stadium. And they are furiously waving the flags as the teams make their way to the pitch.

01:43PM



Preview

England are favoured to pick up full points from the Group 1 game against Bangladesh on Wednesday. That’s not easy since the Abu Dhabi pitch’s slowness could suit the Bangladesh spinners better. But Mahmudullah’s side had a bad start in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup as Sri Lanka outplayed them.

Allrounder Shakib Al Hasan is the key man for Bangladesh, and his left-arm spin poses a serious threat to an England side packed with stroke-players. Nasum Ahmed is another spinner to watch. Beyond that, the attack lacks bite, but their batting looked promising in their opening game.