Dubai: The UAE’s experienced campaigners Shaiman Anwar and Rohan Mustafa ensured a series win over the United States in their two-match T20 series at the ICC Academy. After the first match of the series got rained off on Friday, UAE won the second match by 24 runs.

Anwar topscored with 62 runs off 30 balls with half a dozen sixes and three boundaries while Mustafa scored 45 runs off 38 balls with seven boundaries.

Mustafa and Anwar put on an 81-run partnership for the second wicket to help the UAE post a challenging 182 for seven in 20 overs. Mohammad Boota (17) and CP Rizwan (12) and Ahmad Raza through an unbeaten 13 too contributed to the UAE’s total.

Chasing the score, the USA lost their openers Jaskaran Malhotra and Monank Patel for 37 runs.

Steven Taylor (49) and former West Indies Test player Xavier Marshall (31) put on 72 runs for the third wicket.

Mustafa had Marshall caught by Sultan Ahmad while Sultan had Taylor caught by Anwar.

After their departure, USA could not maintain the run flow and fell short of the target. Sultan took three wickets for 33 runs while Zahoor Khan claimed two wickets for 22 runs.

In the first match on Friday, USA had posted a challenging 152 for seven in 20 overs through Taylor’s 72 runs. Zahoor had taken two wickets in that match too. The UAE began the chase and had lost two quick wickets for 29 runs when rain stopped play. Anwar was unbeaten on 18 in that match.