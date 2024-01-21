Dubai: South Africa’s wicketkeeper batsman Andries Gous fired a brilliant unbeaten 95 as Abu Dhabi Knight Riders registered a sensational six-wicket win over Desert Vipers in the third match of the DP World ILT20 season 2 at the Dubai International Stadium.

Gous knock off just 50 deliveries studded with five boundaries and seven sixes enthralled the large Sunday crowd and his team owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

His 85-run partnership in 47 balls for the second wicket along with Michael-Kyle Pepper (36), and his 71-run stand in 43 balls for the fourth wicket with Laurie Evans (21) ensured his team went past the target with 14 balls to spare.

Tight bowling

Earlier, Knight Riders restricted Desert Vipers to a gettable 164 for eight through some tight bowling led by their skipper Sunil Narine (2 for 23) and Ali Khan’s fine death-over spell bagging 3 for 29. Adam Hose top scored with 45 runs off 30 balls after his skipper Colin Munro hit a quick 22 in 12 balls. Vipers may not have crossed the 150-mark but for Wanindu Hasaranga (24) and Hose’s 57-run partnership off 40 balls for the fourth wicket.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan watching the action at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Image Credit: Supplied

A delighted Knight Riders skipper Sunil Narine said: “It is good to get off to a winning start. Ali (Khan) bowled well and the way the batters batted was good. The manner in which Gous played was brilliant. When the ‘Big Boss’ (Shah Rukh Khan) is there, you want to win. He doesn’t come for many games. Chasing down that total gives us huge encouragement.”

Player of the Match Gous, following his match winning knock, expressed his hope that he gets to play in the upcoming World Cup. “I think this innings will be right up there among my best as they’ve got an extremely good bowling attack. Very special feeling tonight! I have grown up in Bloemfontein but am now based out of USA, in Dallas Texas. It’s been a great experience being a part of this squad and they’re one of the most successful IPL franchises. I hope that I can play the World Cup for USA in the coming days and we will have to see as to how that plays out.”

New strip

A disappointed Colin Munro, skipper of Desert Vipers, said: “I thought we were probably 20 short, had we got 180, it would have been a different story. Ali Khan bowled really well in the death. A new strip, it’s a chasing ground. Little bit two-paced, got better to bat on with the older ball.”

He hailed Gous’s knock saying: “Gous targeted the short side of the boundary and got a lot of sixes. Credit to him, he played really well.”

Brief scores: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders bt Desert Vipers by 6 wkts. Desert Vipers 164 for 8 in 20 overs (Colin Munro 22, Adam Hose 45, Wanindu Hasaranga 24; Sunil Narine 2 for 23, Ali Khan 3 for 29) Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 166 for 4 in 17.4 overs (Andries Gous 95*, Michael-Kyle Pepper 36, Laurie Evans 21; Tymal Mills 2 for 21)