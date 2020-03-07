Andre Russell Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: West Indies’ hard-hitting allrounder Andre Russell, who said in Dubai last month that his best is yet to come, showed he meant every word of it. While playing against Sri Lanka in the second T20 International match at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Friday, he hit a breezy unbeaten 40 off 14 balls with six sixers - creating a world record and guiding his team to a seven-wicket win.

Russell has now become the first player to hit six sixes to reach 40-run mark. He had also hit 35 runs off 14 balls with four sixes in the first T20 match against Sri Lanka, making it 10 sixes in 28 balls in this two-match series.

Last month, Russell was the chief guest of the Zurich Cricket Sixes tournament organised by Zurich in the Middle East at the Sevens Stadium. Speaking to Gulf News, Russell had said: “I want to be best version of myself and I want to leave my name over there so that any youngster can say they want to be like Andre Russell and do what he has done.”

Though a knee injury has often prevented him from giving his best, Russell is ferociously ambitious and may go on to shatter many more records. He was rightly named as the Man of the Match and Man of the Series against Sri Lanka and is likely to be at his best during the oncoming T20 World Cup.

Speaking after receiving the twin honour, Russell said: “It’s good to know that (on informing that he’s the first player to hit six sixes to reach the score of 40). I was trying to get the runs. It was a good team display. I am happy. We are picking at the right time, still have some areas to work though.”

Russell’s six sixes were hit with ferocious power - as the third one covered a distance of 107 metres and sailed out of the ground.

The Caribbean’s form is also a happy news for the Kolkata Knight Riders team in the upcoming Indian Premier League. After his knock, some of the Kolkata team fans have tweeted, asking Royal Challengers Bangalore to be on their guard in the first match against Kolkata on March 31.