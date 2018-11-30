Akmal in all the six matches he has played in this league, except two matches, has scored over 30 runs. Though the Pakistan team selectors have not picked him for international cricket since January 2017, this enormously talented batsman is determined to get back into the team. When asked about how he adapts to any batting position, he said: “Be it any position I am ready to bat. in domestic cricket I have been batting at No. 3 and even No. 4 and here I have been opening for the team. It is all due to the belief in me that I am batting well,” said Akmal, who has a huge fan following here as he is one of the most powerful six-hitters.