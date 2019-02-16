Chasing the target, Multan lost an early wicket when left-arm pacer Waqas Maqsood, in the second over, had Charles caught behind by Ronchi for a duck. Opener Shan Masood and Laurie Evans added 37 runs in 6.1 overs when Masood got run out off a direct hit by Shadab Khan for 26. Evans too quickly followed hitting Shadab to Asif Ali at long on for 15. This brought in Malek and Hammad Azam together and at the halfway mark, Multan were 48 for three — needing another 78 runs in the last 10 overs. Shadab trapped Azam leg before for 14, and Andre Russell joined Malek.