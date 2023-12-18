Dubai: Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq has been slapped with a 20-month ban by UAE’s International League T20 for breaching his Player Agreement with Sharjah Warriors, according to a statement from the league.
Sharjah had signed Naveen for Season 1 and was offered another year’s extension, but the 24-year-old right-arm fast bowler refused to sign the retention notice for Season 2, which was sent to him on the same terms and conditions in accordance with the Player Agreement terms.
Sharjah Warriors approached the ILT20 to intervene in this dispute. The ILT20 first initiated a mediation process through an independent third-party mediator, however the mediation failed.
Final verdict
The ILT20’s three-member Disciplinary Committee, which includes the league’s Chief Executive Officer David White, Head of Security and Anti-Corruption Col. Azam and Zayed Abbas, Member of Emirates Cricket Board, separately heard both the parties and on examining the evidence before them, the panel conveyed its final verdict of a 20-month ban on Naveen.
White said: “We do not take pride in making this announcement, but all parties are expected to comply with their contractual commitments and recognise that non-compliance can cause damage to the other party. Unfortunately, Naveen-ul-Haq failed to honour his contractual obligations with the Sharjah Warriors and the league had no option but to impose this 20-month ban on him.
Disciplinary proceedings
“The disciplinary proceedings against Naveen were conducted in a transparent manner and both parties involved were given opportunities to prepare and present their submissions,” the statement added.
Naveen finished the Season 1 as the joint highest wicket-taker for Warriors along with UAE pacer Junaid Siddique, claiming 11 wickets.