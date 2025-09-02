Atal, Zadran share century partnership to give Afghanistan a challenging total to defend
Dubai: Afghanistan edged Pakistan by 18 runs in Tri-Nation Series clash at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Batting first, Afghanistan posted 160/9 in 20 overs, thanks to a masterful partnership between Sediqullah Atal and Ibrahim Zadran. Atal blazed 64 off 45 balls, while Zadran matched him with 65 from 45 deliveries. Together, they added 113 runs for the second wicket, keeping Afghanistan ahead on the scoreboard and setting a daunting target.
Pakistan’s chase stumbled from the start. Saim Ayub fell cheaply, leaving Fakhar Zaman (25) and Salman Agha (20) to rebuild. Their resistance was short-lived. Once they departed, wickets fell rapidly, and Pakistan could manage only 151/9 in their 20 overs.
Afghanistan’s bowlers dominated. Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, and Noor Ahmed each took two wickets, dismantling Pakistan’s lineup.
The victory gave Afghanistan two wins from three matches, the same as Pakistan. But with a superior net run rate, Pakistan topped the table.
