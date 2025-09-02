GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Afghanistan fight back to beat Pakistan by 18 runs in Tri-Nation Series clash in Sharjah

Atal, Zadran share century partnership to give Afghanistan a challenging total to defend

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
Afghanistan players celebrate a Pakistan wicket.
Afghanistan players celebrate a Pakistan wicket.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Afghanistan edged Pakistan by 18 runs in Tri-Nation Series clash at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Batting first, Afghanistan posted 160/9 in 20 overs, thanks to a masterful partnership between Sediqullah Atal and Ibrahim Zadran. Atal blazed 64 off 45 balls, while Zadran matched him with 65 from 45 deliveries. Together, they added 113 runs for the second wicket, keeping Afghanistan ahead on the scoreboard and setting a daunting target.

Pakistan’s chase stumbled from the start. Saim Ayub fell cheaply, leaving Fakhar Zaman (25) and Salman Agha (20) to rebuild. Their resistance was short-lived. Once they departed, wickets fell rapidly, and Pakistan could manage only 151/9 in their 20 overs.

Afghanistan’s bowlers dominated. Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, and Noor Ahmed each took two wickets, dismantling Pakistan’s lineup.

The victory gave Afghanistan two wins from three matches, the same as Pakistan. But with a superior net run rate, Pakistan topped the table.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Afghanistan skipper and ace spinner Rashid Khan has become the highest wicket-taker in Twenty20 cricket.

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan sets new T20I record in UAE

2m read
Emotional moment: Pakistan team supports Rashid Khan following family loss

Rashid Khan mourns brother; Pakistan team pays tribute

2m read
Pakistan players celebrate their comfortable win against Afghanistan in the tri-series opener at Sharjah Stadium on Friday.

Asia Cup: Pakistan send strong message before India tie

3m read
Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf's two-wicket maiden in his second spell turned the match on its head against Afghanistan in the tri-series opener at Sharjah Stadium on Friday.

Pakistan pacers breathe fire to crush Afghanistan

3m read