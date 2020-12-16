The Abu Dhabi T10 begins in January Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Abu Dhabi T10, the world’s only 10-over international cricket event sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC), will return for its fourth season from January 20 to February 6 and will be played at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

There was good news on Wednesday as it was confirmed that all eight teams which fought for honours in the inaugural edition all confirmed to return for the second show.

Team Abu Dhabi, Maratha Arabians, Bangla Tigers, Deccan Gladiators, Qalandars, Delhi Bulls, Northern Warriors will all be back alongside the rebranded Karnataka Tuskers, who will now be known as Pune Devils.

Parvez Khan of Maratha said: “Our team is committed to defend the Abu Dhabi T10 title and make history by becoming the first side to win the tournament back to back. We have a fantastic team and I am certain everyone will give their best to bring the trophy home again.”

Shaji ul Mulk, Founder and Chairman, T10 Sports Management (TSM), said: “We are thrilled that our team owners have decided to return for another season of Abu Dhabi T10. This multi-year commitment illustrates the confidence the team owners have in the fast-paced ten-over format. Our team at TSM, led by our Director for Strategy & Development Haroon Lorgat, have done a spectacular job bringing our partners together and ensuring a cohesive ownership platform to propel us forwards to our best ever event.”

Maratha, the defending champions, are co-owned by Parvez Khan (Chairman — Pacific Ventures & Pacific Sports Club), Rajzu Iyer and Anurag Maheshwari, while Deccan, the 2019 runners-up are owned by Indian tycoon Gaurav Grover. Team Abu Dhabi is wholly owned by Abu Dhabi Cricket and governed by Abu Dhabi Sports Council. Bangladeshi businessmen Yasin Chowdhury and Sirajuddin Alam own the Bangla Tigers. Qalandars are owned by Atif Rana, Sameen Rana, Salim Rafiq Ahmed and Choudry Umer Hussain, R Neelesh Bhatnagar (Owner of NB ventures) own Delhi Bulls. Northern Warriors are owned by businessmen Shabaz Elias, Mohomed Morani, Nader Adam Ali, Zunaid Aziz Moti and Osman Ali Osman, and Pune Devils are led by Parag Sanghvi and Krishan Kumar.

Matt Boucher, Chief Executive Officer, Abu Dhabi Cricket, said: “The return of all the team ownership groups is fantastic news. The owners are the bedrock of the Abu Dhabi T10. Their continued support and commitment to the event provides all our public and private stakeholders in Abu Dhabi with the platform to build a stronger annual product. Our thanks to Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi for their vision to include world-class cricket as a priority delivery within the destination events calendar.”