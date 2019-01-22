Among the first to laud Kohli’s achievement was Zaheer Abbas, legendary Pakistan batsman and former President of the ICC, who said: “I think at the moment Virat is the best. He will break all the records [set by Sachin Tendulkar]. But not only Virat, the Indian team also has other top batsmen too. If you look at Rohit Sharma you are just delighted to watch his strokes. One can only appreciate the beauty of his strokes. The variety of strokes in possession of Indian batsmen counts a lot.”