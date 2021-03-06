50 years ago, a young man from Mumbai made his debut for India against a fearsome West Indies team and scored 771 runs. India went on to win an incredible series 2/1 against the mighty Windies that year.
Sunil Gavaskar’s debut record is still intact.
In 1987, Gavaskar also became the first cricketer to score 10,000 runs for India against Pakistan in the Motera stadium, the same one where India is playing the last match of the series. Gavaskar went on to break Sir Donald Bradman’s record of 29 centuries in Test Cricket in 1983 and eventually scored 34 centuries for Team India.
He was the first to carry the bat against Pakistan in 1978-79, while in Pakistan, and showcased why he was India's best opening batsman. Gavaskar was also part of India's World Cup win under Kapil Dev in 1983.
His last innings in Test cricket was magnificent, batting 94 on a spinning track against Pakistan which is still rated as one of his best test innings.
Sunny Gavaskar is now a renowned commentator, and his analysis of the game is second to none.
He is a living legend and I dare say the original Little Master who has inspired millions across the world with his temperament – which is required at the highest level, when playing Test cricket.
We are all proud of you…