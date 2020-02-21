Only two runs before getting dismissed by Jamieson in New Zealand

Cricket - New Zealand v India - First Test - Basin Reserve, Wellington, New Zealand - February 21, 2020 India's Virat Kohli walks off dejected after losing his wicket Image Credit: Reuters

Wellington: India captain Virat Kohli’s poor run in the ongoing New Zealand tour continued on Friday as he could manage just two runs before getting dismissed by Kyle Jamieson on Day One of the first Test at the Basin Reserve.

Kohli, who came into bat after Cheteshwar Pujara’s dismissal, could play just seven deliveries before he poked a swinging delivery on the fifth stump line, managing an edge and was ultimately caught by Ross Taylor in slip.

In the seven limited-overs inning which the Indian skipper played against New Zealand in the ongoing tour, Kohli could manage just 180 runs (125 in four T20Is and 75 in three ODIs), including only a single half-century.

In fact, the 31-year-old has not reached the three-figure mark in his last 19 innings. His last century came in the day-night Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata last year when he scored 136.

This is not the first instance when Kohli hasn’t been able to score big in his stellar career. Between February to October 2014, the Indian run-machine had failed to reach the three-figure mark in 25 innings across formats. This included the horror England tour where he managed to amass only 134 runs in five Tests.

Before that, he had failed to hit a hundred in 24 consecutive innings between February to September 2011.