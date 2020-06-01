Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, said plans are under way to bring back the sports fans to venues with careful planning and security protocol. Image Credit: Supplied picture

Dubai: Dubai Sports Council, which opened up the sports facilities selectively as per the guidelines of the government, now want to take the next step of safe return of fans to the venues through collective wisdom.

They will host a forum ‘Your Commitment to Happiness,’ in cooperation with Dubai Police, stakeholders from virtually every segment of Dubai’s sports sectors, local and private clubs of Dubai and different sports federations in the second week of June to discuss the challenges.

The forum will be hosted by Dubai Sports Council at their headquarters and the participants will take part in the forum both in person as well as virtually through video conferencing.

The forum is a continuation of the cooperation between Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Police, which had led to the organising of a forum for sports fans in 2019 at DSC’s headquarters, before the start of the sports season, with discussions focusing on the rejection of intolerance and the positive role fans’ can play.

Announcing the forum, Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council said: “We are pleased with the return of sports activity in the Emirate of Dubai through the commencement of training in various sports in both local and private clubs, academies, training centres and fitness centres, with the implementation of a series of important measures to maintain the safety of athletes.

“We are very pleased with the positive feedback we have received from everyone, we are working with Dubai Police as our strategic partners on a new initiative which is focused on preparing for the return of fans of different sports and nationalities once competitions resumes, and setting procedures that will allow spectators to enjoy live action from the stadiums, while maintaining their safety as well as the safety of the athletes in accordance with the safety standards and precautionary measures imposed by Dubai’s Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management, and other government agencies.

“The organization of the new forum comes at an important time as it is an extension of our efforts to resume sports activity, and precedes the return of official competitions during the coming period. We are not talking about just the local football league, but also the return of sports activity in many other important sectors, including the private sector which has hundreds if academies catering to different sports.