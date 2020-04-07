The Ultimate Fighting Championship boss said he’s near to closing a deal on the location

Dana White, president of the UFC Image Credit: AP

Dana White is close to closing a deal to hosting UFC fights on a private island so that business can go on as usual during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The UFC boss said he would fly in fighters on private planes to the mystery island, beginning with the UFC 249 event on April 18.

White would not share the specific location — not even the country — but he told TMZ Sports that he will hold fights every week there, despite the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus, which has largely halted both the sports and entertainment sectors in an unprecedented manner.