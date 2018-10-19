San Jose, California: Logan Couture had his third career hat trick and the San Jose Sharks scored three times on the power play to beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-1 on Thursday night in their first NHL game back from a five-game road trip. “It felt better as a participant on the power play and I’m sure it looked better from up top,” Couture said. “Both those guys are comfortable in that spot. They both wanted to be there. I think that gives us two strong units now.” Each one got off to a fast start as Couture and Joonas Donskoi scored power-play goals 27 seconds apart in the first period following a double-minor against Kyle Okposo for high-sticking.