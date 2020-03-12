LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers high fives Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers uring the first half of the NBA All-Star basketball game Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Chicago. Image Credit: AP

The NBA has suspended its season “until further notice” after a Utah Jazz player tested positive Wednesday for the coronavirus, a move that came only hours after the majority of the league’s owners were leaning toward playing games without fans in arenas.

Now there will be no games at all, at least for the time being. A person with knowledge of the situation said the Jazz player who tested positive was center Rudy Gobert.