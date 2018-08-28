Malaga: UAE Team Emirates’ Simone Consonni finished fifth in stage three of the Vuelta Espana on Monday, while his teammate Fabio Aru moved up to 18th in the general classification.

“I’m pretty satisfied,” he said. “Especially because I’ve had some tough days to contend with in these early stages. I did my best to avoid being dropped on the climbs today and had great support from my teammates. I succeeded in being in the peloton for the sprint and in achieving a fifth place, which is a good result for me as it’s my first sprint in a Grand Tour.”

Further back in the peloton, the team’s domestiques worked tirelessly to protect their general classification leader Aru who, despite carrying abrasions to his leg following a crash in stage two, managed to keep himself in the mix.