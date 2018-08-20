Palembang, Indonesia: Chinese sharpshooter Yang Haoran bagged his second medal in two days at the Asian Games on Monday, narrowly clinching victory over India's Deepak Kumar to successfully defend his 10m air rifle title.

Yang, the 2014 world champion, notched up a Games record total of 249.1 in Palembang, ahead of Kumar's 247.7, while Taiwan's Lu Shao-chuan took bronze with 226.8.

It was the second medal of the Games for 22-year-old Yang after he won silver in the mixed team event alongside Zhao Ruozhu on Sunday. The pair were narrowly beaten by Taiwan's Lu and Lin Ying-shin.

Kumar's silver came after India's Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar took bronze in the team category, following a disappointing early exit for 16-year-old Manu Bhaker and her partner Abhishek Verma.

Bhaker brought home World Cup and Commonwealth Games gold medals this year to be regarded as one of India's hottest prospects.