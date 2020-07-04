From 2000 to 2020, after 20 years, I have to say goodbye to the national team, he says

China's badminton hero Lin Dan bid adieu to his two-decade long career on Saturday. Image Credit: AP

Dubai: Lin Dan, one of the most influential men’s badminton player in recent times, will not be competing in the postponed Tokyo Olympics as he called time to his 20-year long glittering career.on Saturday.

A gold medallist in Beijing in 2008 and the 2012 London Games, Lin said: “From 2000 to 2020, after 20 years, I have to say goodbye to the national team. It is very difficult to speak it out.”

Former Malaysian badminton player Lee Chong Wei praised Lin Dan for his marvellous career.

“We knew this day would arrive, Heavy moment of our lives; You pulled down the curtain gracefully, You were king where we fought so proudly; Your final wave all four disappear,Within the hush of silent tear,” Lee Chong Wei tweeted.

According to the Chinese Badminton Association, Lin Dan submitted a formal retirement application a few days ago.

Taking into consideration his personal preference and current situation, the Chinese badminton national team agreed to his retirement.

Fondly called ‘Super Dan’ by badminton fans across the world, Lin became the first shuttler to retain the Olympic title when he won in the 2012 London Games after his triumph in the home event in Beijing in 2008.

“I’ve dedicated everything to the sport I love. My family, coaches, team mates and fans have accompanied me through many happy times and difficult moments,” Chinese media quoted Lin as saying in the retirement announcement.

“Now I’m 37 years old, and my physical fitness and pain no longer allow me to fight side by side with my team mates,” Lin added.

Lin also won all the sport’s major titles, including five gold medals at the world championships between 2006 and 2013 and six All England crowns.

The left-handed shuttler also helped China to six gold medals in the Thomas Cup men’s team event and five titles in the mixed Sudirman Cup. He also helped the national side to three gold medals in team event and two individual singles titles at the Asian Games.

Chong Wei, who lost to Lin in both the Olympic finals in Beijing and London, hung up his racquet last year due to prolonged health issues.