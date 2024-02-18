China came without their top superstars, such as Shi Yu Qi and Li Shi Feng, who are ranked among the world’s top three men’s singles and second-ranked men’s doubles pair Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang.

Despite that, they were far too superior for the rest having beaten Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, South Korea and finally Malaysia on their home turf.

Against the host, China took the lead through Weng Hong Yang, who ousted Leong Jun Hao 21-19, 21-17 in 51 minutes.

Leong was only playing in the first singles in the absence of world number 10 Lee Zii Jia, who missed out again due to a sinus issue.

China doubled their lead through first doubles pair Xie Hao Nan-Zeng Wei Han, who came away winners after a pulsating 21-16, 16-21, 23-21 victory over world number five duo Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik.

China's men players celebrate with the trophy after winning against Malaysia at the 2024 Badminton Asia Team Championships. Image Credit: AFP

China sealed the maiden Asian team title through second singles Lei Lan Xi, who needed 38 minutes to dispose of Eogene Ewe 21-10, 21-14.

The 26-year-old Lei said China’s victory was a great achievement for their young squad.

“We are thrilled to win this team event with this group of players,” he said adding the win had given the team “a great sense of accomplishment and encouragement to keep up this performance to be selected in future team events”.

Sensational performance

The Indian women’s team also had their young prodigy to thank after Anmol Kharb turned in another sensational performance to deliver the winning point against Thailand.

With the scores deadlocked at 2-2, the 17-year-old earned India the title with a 21-14, 21-9 victory against Pornpicha Choeikeewong in the third singles.

Kharb, who had also delivered the winning point against Japan in the semi-finals, said the victory was a life-changing moment.

“I am actually pretty young to win this. I’m ecstatic! This is a huge achievement for me,” she said. “I think my life is going to change in a good way after this. History has been made for India in this tournament”.

India got the first point through Pusarla Venkata Sindhu in the first singles, before first women’s doubles Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Pullela doubled that lead.