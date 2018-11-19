In the Women’s Doubles final, Go Ah Ra and Yoo Chae Ran defeated Ji Sun Bang and Jeon Jui 21-14, 21-15. While Women’s Doubles title went to Kim Sang Soo and Yoo Yeon Seong. They defeated Kona Tarun and Kim Wah Lim 21-16, 21-19. The Mixed Doubles title winners were Yoo Yeon Seon and Park So Young. The defeated Denis Grachev and Ekaterina Bolotova 21-14, 17-21, 21-14. Chaliha had got off to a good start and for an early lead of 7-2 in the first game and carried on and in the second game it was a close battle till 13-13. Chaliha then race to win it 21-15.